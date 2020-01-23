Pakistan ex-pacer Shoaib Akhtar takes dig at Indian legend Virender Sehwag over viral video comments

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has taken a dig at India’s legendary opening batsman Virender Sehwag in response to a video which went viral a couple of days ago. Akhtar, who has represented the Men-in-Green in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is where he collectively has 444 wickets to his name, now holds a famous YouTube channel with more than 1.9 million subscribers where he talks about different activities happening in the world of cricket.

A few days ago, Sehwag’s video went viral on the social media platforms where the former opening batsman can be heard making fun of Akhtar for praising team India in his recent videos.

The 41-year-old said that the former fast-bowler praises the Men-in-Blue knowing that is the only way which can earn him monetary benefits from India.

In response to that, Akhtar took a dig at Sehwag in his recent video blog where he claimed that he has more money than the explosive opening batsman’s hair.

“There’s a video that has gone viral, it’s an old video of my friend Sehwag,” he said. “Sehwag, you know, is a casual guy and speaks in a non-serious manner. But he had said that Shoaib Akhtar wants money so he praises India. “One’s wealth depends on Allah, and not India. To be honest, I have more money than the hair he has on his head.”

Akhtar—who holds the record for the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket—further went on to clear the was joking while making those comments regarding the 2011 World Cup winner.