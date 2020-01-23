Indian cricket team superstar Smriti Mandhana recently revealed that she is unfazed by her male counterparts’ relatively huge wages as she understands that men’s cricket brings in much more revenue than women’s cricket.

Smriti Mandhana, who is also the ICC’s woman cricketer of the year, gave her insight on the much-discussed issue of pay parity on Wednesday, while attending a promotional event for Bata Shoes, one of her many brand endorsements.

“We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can’t say that” she told reporters.

The male cricketers in the topmost bracket on the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) central contracts’ list are entitled to an annual remuneration of 7 crore INR, while a female cricketer in the highest category gets paid only 50 lakh INR for the same period.

“I don’t think any of my teammates are thinking about this gap because the only focus right now is to win matches for India, get the crowd coming in, get the revenue. That is the thing which we are aiming for and if that happens all other things are going to fall in place,” she added further, before concluding.

“And for that, we need to perform. It is unfair on our part to say that we need the same pay, it is not right. So I don’t think I want to comment on that gap.”

Quotes via India Today.