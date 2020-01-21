Breaking: South Africa name new ODI captain

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named a new captain for their One Day Internationals (ODI) team ahead of the three-match series against England. Proteas have been going through a rough patch in white-ball cricket and had a miserable outing during the 2019 International Cricket Council World Cup where not only they failed to cement a spot in the last-four but finished with just three wins in nine matches.

Therefore, CSA have announced wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the new leader of the national team in the 50-over format on Tuesday.

Former skipper Faf du Plessis was also dropped from the squad for the ODI series against England which now raises fresh questions about his future prospect in the national team.

De Kock has been around for quite some time and is now one of the permanent figures in the South Africa team across all formats.

The 27-year-old made his debut for his national team back in the 50-over format back in 2013 in the match against New Zealand.

Since then, De Kock has represented Proteas in 115 ODIs in his career where he has managed to score 4,907 runs at an impressive average of 45.01 along with the strike-rate of 95.20, which included 14 centuries and 24 half-centuries.