WATCH: Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana allegedly breaks fastest ball record with 175 kph delivery vs India in U19 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s under-19 pacer Matheesha Pathirana’s name has been making the rounds on social media recently for supposedly breaking the fastest delivery record held by legendary Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar, that of 161.3 kph. The record was allegedly broken during Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup encounter vs India.

On the fifth ball of the fourth over of India’s innings, Pathirama bowled a wayward delivery, which was ultimately given a wide by the umpire. But the speedometer on the side of the scorecard showed that the delivery was bowled at a speed of 175 kph! It is highly unlikely that the youngster did break Akhtar’s record of fastest delivery bowled in the sport.

Here’s the video of the said delivery with the speedometer possibly showing a wrong number. It has left the fans wondering as to whether the Sri Lankan starlet has actually bowled the fastest delivery of the sport or if it is just a glitch on part of the broadcasters.

ICC are yet to make an official statement on the same.

The youngster has been compared to legendary Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga in the past as well because of a similar bowling action.