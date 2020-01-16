Major setback for MS Dhoni as BCCI denies him a new Team India central contract

Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni has been handed a big setback as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied him a new Team India central contract for the year 2020.

It is the Hindustan Times which understands that the former India captain and World Cup 2011 winner has not been given a contract after he was allowed a Category A contract last season. The payout for all the four existing BCCI national team contract categories remains the same – the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are placed in the top category (A+) and they will get a payout of 7 crores INR.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are placed in the ‘A’ category and their annual payout amounts to 5 crores INR each.

Category B comprises of Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal who will receive a payout of 3 crores INR.

Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar forms the final category named ‘C’, all for a payout of 1 crore INR each.

Dhoni has been out of action since the ICC ODI World Cup where India were knocked out following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals. As a result, there have been doubts about his future in the Indian Cricket team – and this particular move by the board indicates that it could be the beginning of the end for the veteran wicket-keeper/batsman.