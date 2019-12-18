5 uncapped Indian players who might trigger a bidding war at IPL Auction 2020

It has been announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held on 2019 December 19. Earlier this week, IPL also announced the full list of 332 cricketers who will be available in the auction pool.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction on December 19.

Out of the 332 cricketers who will go under the hammer at the auction, 198 players are uncapped (yet to play for their national teams). Among them are some supremely talented individuals who have already impressed for various teams with both bat and ball.

Today, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 uncapped Indian players who may trigger fierce bidding wars during the auction on December 19.

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base Price: INR 20 lakh)

Much has already been spoken of Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has already been tipped to become the next big thing in Indian cricket despite having not made his debut with the senior national team yet. While those who are a part of the cricketing circles in Mumbai are already aware of Jaiswal’s talent, it was finally brought to light all across the country earlier this year when he smashed 203 off just 154 balls in the Vijay Hazare trophy, also to become the youngest cricketer in the tournament’s history to score a double ton.

In 13 List-A matches so far, Jaiswal has scored 779 runs at an average of 70.81 and with a strike rate of 91.53. His batting skills could attract several IPL franchises and one need not be surprised if most of them bid for him in the upcoming player auction. His base price is just 20 lakh INR, making it easy for all teams to enter his bidding.

2. R Sai Kishore (Base Price: INR 20 lakh)

Tamil Nadu youngster Ravikrishnan Sai Kishore has been turning heads with his performances in the domestic circuit in recent times – and in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked 20 wickets at a miserly economy rate of just 4.63. He also led his team to the final of the inter-state T20 tournament, where they eventually lost to Karnataka by the narrowest of margins – 1 run.

This time, quite a few franchises are after spinners who can bowl during powerplays and restrict the flow of runs. In the 2019 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 23-year-old earned a fairly big reputation as a proper powerplay bowler who is also handy with the bat – making him a good pick for most teams this IPL season.

Like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the left-arm spinner also has a base price of 20 lakh INR, making it easy for him to find multiple bidders.

3. Virat Singh

Virat Singh is another one of the standout performers from this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having scored 343 runs at an average of 57.17 in 10 matches for Jharkhand. The namesake of Virat Kohli is, however, a left-hander unlike the current Indian cricket team captain, but his skills with the bat make him an exciting prospect for the future.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this season, he scored 335 runs from seven matches with a strike rate of above 100, and in the Deodhar Trophy, he played a memorable knock of 76 for India C against India B. Like Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Sai Kishore, Virat Singh also has a base price of 20 lakh INR – which means that quite many IPL franchises could compete to sign him during the upcoming auction.

4. Rohan Kadam

Karnataka star Rohan Kadam is another player who absolutely deserves an IPL contract this year. The 25-year-old was the highest scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having amassed 536 runs in just 12 innings with a brilliant strike rate of 129.78. His performances had a direct bearing on Karnataka’s results as they emerged winners of the inter-state T20 tournament for the second time in a row.

Kadam’s biggest highlight is his capability to switch from an anchorman’s role to that of an aggressive hitman in no time, and this particular characteristic was often displayed by him during this year’s domestic season. Interestingly, he was also called up for trials by Mumbai Indians but he could not attend it as the date clashed with the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts.

His base price of 20 lakh INR will further help him fetch several potential buyers in the IPL auction 2020.

5. Ganeshan Periyasamy

Tamil Nadu’s Ganeshan Periyasamy is the only fast bowler in our list. The 25-year-old lit up the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) earlier this year with some dazzling death-overs bowling, and he was also named the man of the final and the man of the tournament after his team the Chepauk Super Gillies lifted the trophy.

Overall, in TNPL 2019, Periyasamy picked 21 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 10.47, with an economy rate of just 6.47 and a whopping strike rate of 9.7. With that, he also earned the record for most wickets for any bowler in one season, in the four-years-long history of the tournament. The right-handed bowler has also attracted a lot of attention from fans and critics due to his slinging action which is much similar to that of the Sri Lankan legend, Lasith Malinga.

A base price of 20 lakh INR would mean that several teams could easily bid for him in the upcoming IPL auction 2020.