IPL Auction 2020: Time, Date, Live Stream, Player List, When and Where to Watch in PDF

It has been announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held on 2019 December 19. Here we take you through everything related to the upcoming auction and the things you need to know!

Date, Venue and Time

IPL auction Date – 19 December 2019

IPL auction 2019 Venue – Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Time – 3:30 pm IST, 6:00 pm SGT/HKT

Where to Watch

Cricket fans in India can watch the player auction LIVE on Star Sports and also via live stream on Hotstar.

Catch the LIVE action of IPL 2020 auctions on December 19 from 2:30 pm IST on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 pm IST on “Select Dugout Auction Special” on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.

List of players retained & released

Chennai Super Kings

Retained players: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Released players: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained players: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Released players: Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

Mumbai Indians

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Alzarri Joseph.

Kings XI Punjab

Retained players: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

Released players: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi.

Released players: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers.

Released players: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained players: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra.

Released players: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Delhi Capitals

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Released players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.

Here’s the complete list of player trades which were completed ahead of the auction:

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) – ₹20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) – ₹6.2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) – ₹7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) – ₹20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) – ₹2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) – ₹6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) – ₹3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) – ₹75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) – ₹4 crore

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) – ₹3 crore

Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹20 lakh