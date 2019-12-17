IPL Auction 2020: Full list of players available

It has been announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held on 2019 December 19. Earlier this week, IPL also announced the full list of 332 cricketers who will be available in the auction pool.

This year, INR 2 crore (20 million) has been set as the highest reserve price for the players participating in the IPL auction, and seven overseas cricketers, namely – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews – have opted to be slotted in this price bracket.

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the IPL 2020 auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore (15 million). Other Indian stars, namely – Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat – have set their base price at INR 1 crore (10 million).

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction on December 19.

The full list of players available for the IPL 2020 player auction, is as follows:

First Name Country Age Specialisation Capped/

Uncapped/

Associate Reserve Price

(in INR) Aaron Finch Australia 33 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Abdul Samad India 18 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Abhimanyu Easwaran India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Abhimanyu Ran India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Adam Milne New Zealand 27 BOWLER Capped 50 L Adam Zampa Australia 28 BOWLER Capped 1.5 CR Agniv Pan India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Aiden Markram South Africa 25 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Ajay Sonu T India 20 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Akash Deep India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Akash Singh India 17 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Akshay Karnewar India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Akshay Solanki India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Akshdeep Nath India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Alex Carey Australia 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Alex Hales England 31 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Ali Khan United States of America 29 BOWLER Associate 20 L Alzarri Joseph West Indies 23 BOWLER Capped 50 L Aman Khan India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Amandeep Khare India 22 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Anaru Kitchen New Zealand 36 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Andrew Tye Australia 33 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 2 CR Angelo Perera Sri Lanka 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Aniket Choudhary India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Anirudha Joshi India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Ankit Kaushik India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Ankit Sharma India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Ankush Bains India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Anmol Malhotra India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Anrich Nortje South Africa 26 BOWLER Capped 50 L Anuj Rawat India 20 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Anureet Singh India 32 BOWLER Uncapped 30 L Arafat Khan India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Arjun Azad India 18 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Armaan Jaffer India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Arun Karthick India 34 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Aryan Juyal India 18 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Arzan Nagwaswalla India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Ashton Agar Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Ashton Turner Australia 27 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Avi Barot India 27 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka 22 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Ayush Badoni India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Ayush Jamwal India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Azim Kazi India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Baba Aparajith India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Barinder Sran India 27 BOWLER Capped 50 L Ben Cutting Australia 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Ben Dunk Australia 33 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Ben Dwarshuis Australia 25 BOWLER Uncapped 40 L Ben Laughlin Australia 37 BOWLER Capped 50 L Ben McDermott Australia 25 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Benny Howell England 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 L Beuran Hendricks South Africa 29 BOWLER Capped 50 L Blair Tickner New Zealand 26 BOWLER Capped 50 L Brandon King West Indies 25 BATSMAN Capped 50 L C Hari Nishaanth India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L C.V Milind India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Cameron Delport South Africa 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 L Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Chaitanya Bishnoi India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Chandrapal Chundawat India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Chemar Holder West Indies 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Chetan Sakariya India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Cheteshwar Pujara India 32 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Chris Green Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Chris Jordan England 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Chris Lynn Australia 29 BATSMAN Capped 2 CR Chris Morris South Africa 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1.5 CR Chris Woakes England 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1.5 CR Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Colin Ingram South Africa 34 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Colin Munro New Zealand 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Corbin Bosch South Africa 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Corey Anderson New Zealand 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Dale Steyn South Africa 36 BOWLER Capped 2 CR Dan Christian Australia 36 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Daniel Sams Australia 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L D’Arcy Short Australia 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L David Miller South Africa 30 BATSMAN Capped 75 L David Payne England 29 BOWLER Uncapped 30 L David Wiese South Africa 34 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L David Wiley England 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1.5 CR Deepak Hooda India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 L Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Dhrumil Matkar India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Dhruv Shorey India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Digvijay Deshmukh India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Dimuth Karunarathne Sri Lanka 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Doug Bracewell New Zealand 29 BOWLER Capped 50 L Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 28 BOWLER Capped 50 L Ekant Sen India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Eoin Morgan England 33 BATSMAN Capped 1.5 CR Evin Lewis West Indies 28 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Fabian Allen West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Fawad Ahmed Australia 38 BOWLER Capped 50 L G Periyasamy India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L George Garton England 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L George Munsey Scotland 27 BATSMAN Associate 20 L Gerald Coetzee South Africa 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Glenn Maxwell Australia 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 2 CR Glenn Phillips New Zealand 23 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Gourav Yadav India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Gurinder Singh India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Hanuma Vihari India 26 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Harpreet Bhatia India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Harsh Tyagi India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Hayden Walsh West Indies 27 BOWLER Capped 50 L Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Himanshu Bisht India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Himanshu Rana India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Himmat Singh India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Hiten Dalal India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Ish Sodhi New Zealand 27 BOWLER Capped 75 L Ishan Porel India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Jack Prestwidge Australia 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Jalaj Saxena India 33 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 L James Faulkner Australia 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L James Fuller England 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 L James Neesham New Zealand 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L James Pattinson Australia 29 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Janneman Malan South Africa 23 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Jaskarandeep Singh India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 L Jason Holder West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Jason Roy England 29 BATSMAN Capped 1.5 CR Jaydev Unadkat India 28 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Jeevan Mendis Sri Lanka 37 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Jitesh Sharma India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Jon Jon Smuts South Africa 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Josh Hazlewood Australia 29 BOWLER Capped 2 CR Joshua Philippe Australia 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L K.C Cariappa India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L K.S Bharat India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Kane Richardson Australia 29 BOWLER Capped 1.5 CR Kanishk Seth India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Karanveer Singh India 32 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Karim Janat Afghanistan 21 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Kartik Tyagi India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Kedar Devdhar India 30 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Kesrick Williams West Indies 30 BOWLER Capped 50 L Khary Pierre West Indies 28 BOWLER Capped 50 L Khizar Dafedar India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Kshitiz Sharma India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Kuldeep Sen India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Kulwant Khejroliya India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 29 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Kyle Abbott South Africa 32 BOWLER Capped 1.5 CR Lalit Yadav India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Lalit Yadav India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Laurie Evans England 32 BATSMAN Uncapped 40 L Lendl Simmons West Indies 35 BATSMAN Capped 75 L Lewis Gregory England 27 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Liam Plunkett England 35 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Luvnith Sisodia India 20 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L M Abhinav India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L M Mohammed India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L M Siddharth India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Manjot Kalra India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Manoj Tiwary India 34 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Marchant De Lange South Africa 29 BOWLER Capped 75 L Marco Marais South Africa 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Marcus Stoinis Australia 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Mark Wood England 30 BOWLER Capped 50 L Martin Guptill New Zealand 33 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Matt Henry New Zealand 28 BOWLER Capped 50 L Matt Kelly Australia 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Max Bryant Australia 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Mayank Dagar India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Mayank Rawat India 20 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Mayank Sidhu India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Midhun Sudhesan India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Mihir Hirwani India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Mitchell Marsh Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 2 CR Mohammad Mahmudullah Bangladesh 34 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 L Mohammad Saifuddin Bangladesh 23 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan 32 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Mohit Sharma India 31 BOWLER Capped 50 L Mohsin Khan India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Moises Henriques Australia 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Mukesh Choudhary India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 32 WICKETKEEPER Capped 75 L Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 24 BOWLER Capped 1 CR N.Tilak Varma India 17 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Nachiket Bhute India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Naman Ojha India 36 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Nandre Burger South Africa 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 32 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Nathan Ellis Australia 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Naushad Shaikh India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Naveen Ul-Haq Afghanistan 20 BOWLER Capped 50 L Nehal Pajni India 19 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Nikhil Chaudhary India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Nikhil Naik India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Nitin Sharma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 15 BOWLER Uncapped 30 L Nuwan Pradeep Sri Lanka 33 BOWLER Capped 50 L Obed McCoy West Indies 23 BOWLER Capped 50 L Oshada Fernando Sri Lanka 27 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Oshane Thomas West Indies 23 BOWLER Capped 50 L Pat Brown England 21 BOWLER Capped 50 L Pat Cummins Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 2 CR Pavan Deshpande India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Piyush Chawla India 31 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Prabhsimran Singh India 19 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Pradeep Sahu India 34 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Pradeep Sangwan India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 30 L Pradeep Thippeswamy India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Pranshu Vijayran India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Prashant Chopra India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Pratham Singh India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Pratyush Singh India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Pravin Dubey India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Pravin Tambe India 48 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Prayas Barman India 17 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Prerak Mankad India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Prince Balwant Rai Singh India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Prithviraj Yarra India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Priyam Garg India 19 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Priyank Panchal India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Puneet Datey India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 19 BOWLER Capped 50 L R Sai Kishore India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Rahul Gahlaut India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Rahul Shukla India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Rahul Tripathi India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Rajat Choudhary India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Rajat Patidaer India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Rajesh Bishnoi India 32 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Ramandeep Singh India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 31 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Ravi Bishnoi India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Ravi Bopara England 34 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Raymon Reifer West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Ricky Bhui India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Rilee Rossouw South Africa 30 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Riley Meredith Australia 23 BOWLER Uncapped 40 L Ripal Patel India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Rishi Dhawan India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Robin Uthappa India 34 BATSMAN Capped 1.5 CR Rohan Kadam India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Rohit Damodaran India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Romario Shepherd West Indies 25 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Roosh Kalaria India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Rovman Rovman West Indies 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L S Manigandan India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Sabbir Rahaman Bangladesh 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Sachin Baby India 31 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Safvan Patel India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Sagar Udeshi India 33 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Salman Khan India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Sam Curran England 21 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Samarth R India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Sandeep Bavanaka India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Saqib Mahmood England 23 BOWLER Capped 75 L Satyajeet Bacchav India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Saurabh Dhubey India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Saurabh Rawat India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Saurabh Tiwary India 30 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Sayan Ghosh India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Sean Abbott Australia 28 BOWLER Capped 75 L Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka 34 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Shahbaz Ahamad India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Shahrukh Khan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Shai Hope West Indies 26 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Shaik Ismail India 17 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Shams Mulani India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Sharad Lumba India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Shaun Marsh Australia 36 BATSMAN Capped 1.5 CR Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 30 BOWLER Capped 50 L Sheldon Jackson India 33 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 23 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Shiva Singh India 20 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Shivam Bhambri India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Shivam Chauhan India 22 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Shivil Kaushik India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Shubham Khajuria India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Shubham Ranjane India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Shubham Singh Pundir India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Shubhang Hegde India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Siddharth Krishnamurthy India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Smit Patel India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Stephen Chipurupalli India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Stuart Binny India 35 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Subhranshu Senapati India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Sujit Nayak India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Sumit Kumar India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Sumit Kumar India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Sushant Mishra India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Swapnil Singh India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 30 BOWLER Capped 50 L Tajinder Dhillon India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Tanmay Mishra India 33 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Tanveer Ul-Haq India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Tejas Baroka India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Tim Seifert New Zealand 25 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Tim Southee New Zealand 31 BOWLER Capped 1 CR Tom Banton England 21 BATSMAN Capped 1 CR Tom Bruce New Zealand 28 BATSMAN Capped 50 L Tom Curran England 25 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Tom Latham New Zealand 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 L Tushar Deshpande India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Tymal Mills England 27 BOWLER Capped 50 L Unmukt Chand India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Upendra Singh Yadav India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Utkarsh Singh India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Vaibhav Arora India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Varun Chakaravarthy India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 L Virat Singh India 22 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Vishal Kushwah India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Vishnu Solanki India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20 L Vishnu Vinod India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 L Vivek Singh India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 22 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan 18 BOWLER Capped 50 L Wiaan Mulder South Africa 22 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 L Will Jacks England 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 L Yash Dayal India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L Yash Rathod India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Yashasvi Jaiswal India 18 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Yudhvir Charak India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 L Yusuf Pathan India 37 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 1 CR Zahir Khan Afghanistan 21 BOWLER Capped 50 L Zahoor Khan UAE 30 BOWLER Associate 20 L Zeeshan Ansari India 20 BOWLER Uncapped 20 L

List of Capped Players as per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 7 – 7 1.5 Crore 10 1 9 1 Crore 23 3 20 75 Lacs 16 – 16 50 Lacs 78 9 69

List of Uncapped Players as per their base price