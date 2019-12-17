IPL Auction 2020: Full list of players available

It has been announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held on 2019 December 19. Earlier this week, IPL also announced the full list of 332 cricketers who will be available in the auction pool.
This year, INR 2 crore (20 million) has been set as the highest reserve price for the players participating in the IPL auction, and seven overseas cricketers, namely – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews – have opted to be slotted in this price bracket.
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the IPL 2020 auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore (15 million). Other Indian stars, namely – Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat – have set their base price at INR 1 crore (10 million).
A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2020 player auction on December 19.
The full list of players available for the IPL 2020 player auction, is as follows:
|First Name
|Country
|Age
|Specialisation
|Capped/
Uncapped/
Associate
|Reserve Price
(in INR)
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|33
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Abdul Samad
|India
|18
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Abhimanyu Ran
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Agniv Pan
|India
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|25
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Ajay Sonu T
|India
|20
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Akash Deep
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Akash Singh
|India
|17
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Akshay Solanki
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Alex Hales
|England
|31
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Ali Khan
|United States of America
|29
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20 L
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|23
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Aman Khan
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|22
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Anaru Kitchen
|New Zealand
|36
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|33
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Angelo Mathews
|Sri Lanka
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Angelo Perera
|Sri Lanka
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ankit Kaushik
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ankit Sharma
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ankush Bains
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|26
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|20
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Anureet Singh
|India
|32
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Arafat Khan
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Arjun Azad
|India
|18
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Armaan Jaffer
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Arun Karthick
|India
|34
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|18
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Ashton Turner
|Australia
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Avi Barot
|India
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Avishka Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|22
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ayush Jamwal
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Azim Kazi
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Barinder Sran
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Ben Dunk
|Australia
|33
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Ben Laughlin
|Australia
|37
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Ben McDermott
|Australia
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Benny Howell
|England
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|26
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|25
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|C Hari Nishaanth
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|C.V Milind
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Cameron Delport
|South Africa
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Chandrapal Chundawat
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|32
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Chris Green
|Australia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Chris Jordan
|England
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|29
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|2 CR
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Chris Woakes
|England
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Colin Ingram
|South Africa
|34
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Dale Steyn
|South Africa
|36
|BOWLER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Dan Christian
|Australia
|36
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|D’Arcy Short
|Australia
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|David Miller
|South Africa
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75 L
|David Payne
|England
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|David Wiese
|South Africa
|34
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|David Wiley
|England
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Dhrumil Matkar
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Dimuth Karunarathne
|Sri Lanka
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Doug Bracewell
|New Zealand
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Ekant Sen
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|33
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|28
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Fawad Ahmed
|Australia
|38
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|G Periyasamy
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|George Garton
|England
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|George Munsey
|Scotland
|27
|BATSMAN
|Associate
|20 L
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Gourav Yadav
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Gurinder Singh
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|28
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Hayden Walsh
|West Indies
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Himmat Singh
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Hiten Dalal
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75 L
|Ishan Porel
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Jack Prestwidge
|Australia
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|James Fuller
|England
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40 L
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|James Pattinson
|Australia
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Janneman Malan
|South Africa
|23
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Jaskarandeep Singh
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Jason Roy
|England
|29
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Jeevan Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|37
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Jon Jon Smuts
|South Africa
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|K.S Bharat
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Kanishk Seth
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Karanveer Singh
|India
|32
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|30
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kesrick Williams
|West Indies
|30
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Khary Pierre
|West Indies
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kshitiz Sharma
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|29
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Kyle Abbott
|South Africa
|32
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Laurie Evans
|England
|32
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Lendl Simmons
|West Indies
|35
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75 L
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Liam Plunkett
|England
|35
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|20
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|M Abhinav
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|M Mohammed
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|M Siddharth
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Manjot Kalra
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Manoj Tiwary
|India
|34
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Marchant De Lange
|South Africa
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75 L
|Marco Marais
|South Africa
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Mark Wood
|England
|30
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|33
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Max Bryant
|Australia
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mayank Rawat
|India
|20
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mayank Sidhu
|India
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mihir Hirwani
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Mohammad Mahmudullah
|Bangladesh
|34
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75 L
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|Bangladesh
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Mohammad Shahzad
|Afghanistan
|32
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Bangladesh
|32
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|75 L
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|24
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|N.Tilak Varma
|India
|17
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Nachiket Bhute
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Naman Ojha
|India
|36
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|32
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|28
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Naveen Ul-Haq
|Afghanistan
|20
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Nehal Pajni
|India
|19
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Nikhil Chaudhary
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Nitin Sharma
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|15
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Nuwan Pradeep
|Sri Lanka
|33
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|23
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Oshada Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|27
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|23
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Pat Brown
|England
|21
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|2 CR
|Pavan Deshpande
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|19
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pradeep Sahu
|India
|34
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Pradeep Thippeswamy
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pratham Singh
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pravin Dubey
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Pravin Tambe
|India
|48
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Prayas Barman
|India
|17
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Priyam Garg
|India
|19
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Puneet Datey
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|19
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rajat Choudhary
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rajat Patidaer
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|India
|32
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|31
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Ravi Bishnoi
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Ravi Bopara
|England
|34
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Raymon Reifer
|West Indies
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|40 L
|Ripal Patel
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Robin Uthappa
|India
|34
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rohit Damodaran
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Roosh Kalaria
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Rovman Rovman
|West Indies
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|S Manigandan
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sabbir Rahaman
|Bangladesh
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Sachin Baby
|India
|31
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Safvan Patel
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|33
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Salman Khan
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sam Curran
|England
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Samarth R
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Saqib Mahmood
|England
|23
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75 L
|Satyajeet Bacchav
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Saurabh Dhubey
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Saurabh Rawat
|India
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Saurabh Tiwary
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Sayan Ghosh
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75 L
|Seekkuge Prasanna
|Sri Lanka
|34
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Shaik Ismail
|India
|17
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shams Mulani
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sharad Lumba
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shaun Marsh
|Australia
|36
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1.5 CR
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|30
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|33
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|23
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Shiva Singh
|India
|20
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shivam Bhambri
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|22
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shivil Kaushik
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shubham Ranjane
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shubham Singh Pundir
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Siddharth Krishnamurthy
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Smit Patel
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Stephen Chipurupalli
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Stuart Binny
|India
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sujit Nayak
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|30
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|33
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Tanveer Ul-Haq
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Tim Seifert
|New Zealand
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|31
|BOWLER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Tom Banton
|England
|21
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|1 CR
|Tom Bruce
|New Zealand
|28
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50 L
|Tom Curran
|England
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50 L
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Tymal Mills
|England
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Unmukt Chand
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Virat Singh
|India
|22
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Vishal Kushwah
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Vivek Singh
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|18
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Wiaan Mulder
|South Africa
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50 L
|Will Jacks
|England
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30 L
|Yash Dayal
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Yash Rathod
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|18
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20 L
|Yusuf Pathan
|India
|37
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|1 CR
|Zahir Khan
|Afghanistan
|21
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50 L
|Zahoor Khan
|UAE
|30
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20 L
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|20
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20 L
List of Capped Players as per their base price
|Base Price (INR)
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|2 Crore
|7
|–
|7
|1.5 Crore
|10
|1
|9
|1 Crore
|23
|3
|20
|75 Lacs
|16
|–
|16
|50 Lacs
|78
|9
|69
List of Uncapped Players as per their base price
|Base Price (INR)
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|40 Lacs
|7
|1
|6
|30 Lacs
|8
|5
|3
|20 Lacs
|183
|167
|16