West Indies legend Brian Lara calls Virat Kohli the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket

Plenty of parallels have been drawn between footballing great Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli over the years, but when someone as legendary as former West Indies batsman Brian Lara says it, one better take it seriously.

Following another stellar series against the West Indies at home, Kohli continues to raise the bar at the International level of the game, and Lara can only compare his hard work and dedication to that of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think it has got a lot to do with Virat’s outstanding commitment besides his preparation. I don’t think he is any more talented than a KL Rahul or a Rohit Sharma but his commitment to preparing himself properly stands out. He is, for me, the cricketing equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Lara said to PTI.

“His fitness level and his mental strength is unbelievable. His batting skills are unbelievable. He is a guy you cannot leave out in any era. If a guy is averaging 50 plus in all versions of the game, then that is something which is unheard of,” Lara went on.

Both Ronaldo and Kohli have been complimented for their commitment to their careers and setting new records along the way, and the sporting world should be pleased to know that they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.