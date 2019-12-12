One-Day Internationals Team of the Decade (2010-2019)

With the decade (2010-2019) coming to an end, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the Best One-Day Internationals XI comprising of players who were a cut above the rest in the 50-over format of the sport. Without beating around the bush, let’s look at who makes it to our ODI team of the decade.

Rohit Sharma

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

There’s little doubt about the fact that the Indian star has been one of the best openers in world cricket in the last 10 years. Sharma has scored a total of 7991 runs between 2010 and 2019 in ODIs and is only behind his captain Virat Kohli in the leading run-scorers of the decade list. An easy choice for one of the openers’ slots.

Hashim Amla

Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa in pole position after De Plessis, Amla hit half centuries

Though many would argue that David Warner should partner Rohit Sharma in the team of the decade, Amla, who retired from international cricket in August earlier this year, has made 7265 runs in ODI cricket this decade, almost 2400 runs more than Warner in that time. Moreover, he is only behind his opening partner in this team and Kohli in the leading run-scorers of the decade list.

Virat Kohli

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli completes half century as India fight back against England

Probably the best batsman across formats playing the sport currently, there was no doubt about the Indian cricket team captain’s selection in this XI. With 11036 runs between 2010 and 2019 (a three-match ODI series vs West Indies yet to be played), Kohli has scored over 3000 more runs than his closest competitor, Rohit Sharma. Though he wouldn’t be the captain of our XI, he picks himself for the number three spot in this team.

Kane Williamson

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson completes half-century as he leads New Zealand’s charge

The New Zealand captain and 2019 ICC World Cup’s player of the tournament is probably one of the most underrated players in the sport. Williamson has amassed 6132 runs in 149 matches between 2010 and 2019 and has helped the Kiwis to two consecutive World Cup finals.

Shakib Al Hasan

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan sets record…

The Bangladesh all-rounder is currently banned from the sport for two years but that doesn’t take away anything from his performances for the Tigers over the years. Between 2010 and 2019, Shakib has scored 4276 runs and taken 177 wickets (only behind Lasith Malinga with respect to wickets taken this decade) and has probably been the best ODI all-rounder or the second-best behind…

Ben Stokes

Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes finishes the match with a free hit boundary

Ben Stokes was the star of 2019 ICC World Cup where his heroics with the bat and the ball helped England win their first CWC. The 28-year-old made his ODI debut in 2011 and has since scored 2682 runs and bagged 70 wickets in 95 matches for England. He will play the role of a finisher in this XI along with the team’s captain…

MS Dhoni (C &WK)

Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni rattles Mitchell Starc with six and four on consecutive deliveries

Unarguably the greatest finisher the sport has ever seen, MS Dhoni will captain this side and will keep wickets as well. He led India to a historic World Cup in 2011 with a match-winning knock in the final. All in all, MS has 5640 runs between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 50.35.

Mitchell Starc

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc ends Ben Stokes’s resistance with best yorker of the tournament

The Australian speedster is a man for big occasions and he proved his worth by proving to be the best bowler at both 2015 and 2019 Cricket World Cups. In only 85 ODI appearances this decade, Starc has as many as 172 wickets at an astonishing strike rate of 25.

Lasith Malinga

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Malinga leads Sri Lanka to victory against England

The Sri Lankan legend has been the best fast bowler of the decade, bagging as many as 248 wickets between 2010 and 2019, which is 71 more than second-placed Shakib. While Starc will lead the bowling attack with the new ball, Malinga will have the job to provide the finishing touch.

Imran Tahir

Cricket World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir removes Jonny Bairstow on second ball of the match

The great South African leggie will be the only full-time spinner in this side with Shakib Al-Haan expected to chip in with the bat as well. Tahir has picked 173 wickets between 2010 and 2019, only behind Shakib and Malinga in the list of most wickets taken this decade.

Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in two balls to trigger West Indies collapse

Though Bumrah made his ODI debut in 2016, he has quickly grown into probably the best white-ball bowler in the sport. In only 58 one-day internationals, the right-arm pacer has bagged 103 wickets at a strike rate of 29.2. Don’t be surprised if the 26-year-old manages to find his way into the team of the decade (2020-2029) as well!