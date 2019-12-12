Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma tied as leading run-scorers in T20 Internationals after West Indies series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have finished the year 2019 as joint leading run-scorers in T20 Internationals. The Indian cricket team captain had started the third T20I of the three-match series vs West Indies a run ahead of his teammate but they finished the match on level terms in the overall T20I run-scoring list as Kohli scored 70 and Sharma added 71 to India’s total in the match.

Batting first, India posted a total of 240 runs courtesy half-centuries from three of their most important batsmen in Kohli, Sharma and KL Rahul (91). In reply, the West Indies could only add up 173 runs by the end of their quota of 20 overs, thereby losing the match by 67 runs and the three-match series with it.

Kohli, who finished a run ahead of Sharma, scored a blistering 29-ball-70 while the opening batsman added 71 runs in 34 balls, both finishing with an aggregate of 2633 runs in T20Is. The Indian duo is followed by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who has 2436 runs in T20Is. Shoaib Malik (2263 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) complete the top five.

Virat Kohli was one run ahead of Rohit Sharma heading into the Mumbai T20I. In Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma 71

