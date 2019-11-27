Indian cricket team chief selector opens up on relationship with MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team’s chief selector MSK Prasad has opened up on his relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Various reports have emerged in the past claiming the relationship between selectors and the two senior Indian players isn’t very smooth with some suggestions claiming selectors are ‘bullied’ by the likes of Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

Though Prasad has previously clarified that there is no bullying in the relationship between selectors and the aforementioned players and coach Ravi Shastri, the rumours have refused to die down. The former Indian cricketer has again opened up on his relationship with Dhoni and Kohli, claiming it’s intact and he knows how much the duo respect him.

“I am a management student and at Andhra Cricket Association (where he was Director of Cricket), I dealt with much bigger issues than here,” he said. “We built Andhra association from scratch where people were not motivated to work.

“When Anurag Thakur came to Andhra in 2015, he called it ‘Adarsh Cricket Association’. BCCI is an evolved place, you have mature people. I don’t think I had a tough time here because I had gone through a lot of stress working in Andhra.

“During this tenure, I used to take advice from legendary cricketers which helped. My relationship with MSD (MS Dhoni) and (Virat) Kohli is intact. People might write anything but when I speak to them, I know how much they respect me,” he said while in conversation with Mumbai Mirror (via Cricinfo).