Pakistan cricketers take Indian cab driver for dinner after he refused to take fare

Pakistan cricket team is currently on a tour to Australia where they went down in the first Test of the two-match series in Brisbane. A heartwarming incident then took place in the city has surfaced as a few of the Pakistan cricketers took an Indian cab driver out for dinner after he refused to charge them for a taxi ride.

Five of the visitors’ players – Musa Khan, Imran Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah took the Indian taxi driver out for dinner. The driver, who is a cricket fan, as revealed by ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell, refused to charge them for a cab ride after which he was invited for dinner by the players.

“When the cabbie got to know we are headed to the stadium, he asked us are you watching or working. When we told him we work in the commentary, he got very excited,” Mitchell said.

“Turns out, a couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan cricket team hotel. He picked up five of the Pakistan players,” she continued.

“And he is a cricket fan, so he was naturally excited to have them in the taxi and they wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to the restaurant and when they got out he said it’s on me.”

