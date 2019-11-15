IPL 2020: Full list of retained, released players

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 (Indian Premier League) player auctions, all the eight franchises announced the list of players retained and released by them. The player auctions will be held on December 19.

“Following today’s deadline for franchises to extend Player Contracts, 127 players – including 35 overseas cricketers – were retained by the eight IPL franchises,” read an official statement released by IPL on Friday.

India Today reports that all eight teams will be allotted Rs 85 crore each for IPL 2020 – which is Rs 3 crore more than what they were allotted in the 2019 season.

Of the eight franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have released the most players (12) while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released the least players from their squad (5).

Take a look at the full list of released players right here:

And here is a look at how the franchises stack up post extensions:

The two tables below will show you the current squads of each of the eight teams:

As you can see, Kings XI Punjab have the biggest balance – Rs 42.70 crores, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 35.65 crore and Rajasthan Royals at Rs 28.90 crore.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders and have opted to rebuild their squad ahead of IPL 2020, while Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have the fewest slots remaining to fill.