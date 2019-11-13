India vs Bangladesh Test Series: India’s Predicted XI for Indore test

India are set to take on Bangladesh in the first test match of their two-test series starting on Thursday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and a few changes are expected.

The big guns are set to return for India, who fielded a different looking team for their T20 series against the Bangladeshis, and still managed to come away with a 2-1 series win in the limited overs format.

However, Virat Kohli is back leading the line for India this time around, and that could spark a string of changes right from the batsman down to the bowlers.

India looked specially impressive in the test matches against South Africa recently, and it would seem unlikely that captain Kohli would like to tweak too much when it comes to personnel in the longer format.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma proved that they have still got that bit of edge that many believe was possibly lost with age, and having them at their best could prove vital to India’s bowlers doing the business.

At the top expect Mayank Agarwal and the reinvigorated Ajinkya Rahane to set the tone for what Team India want to achieve with bat in hand.

Predicted XI for India against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami.