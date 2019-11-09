Rohit Sharma reveals he wanted to hit six sixes in an over during 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh

Team India captain for the T20I series vs Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma has explained the art of hitting sixes after his swashbuckling 43-ball-85 saw India get the better of the Tigers in the second T20I of the three-match series. The 32-year-old claimed that you don’t need just big muscles to hit sixes and stated he wanted to hit six sixes in an over of the match.

Rohit hit six fours and as many maximums in his innings, three of which came in one over, that of off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain. He revealed after the match that he wanted to go for six maximums in the over.

“That’s what I tried, I wanted to go for six in a row but when I missed the fourth one I decided to go for singles,” Sharma told Yuzvendra Chahal on bcci.tv after the game. “I knew that an offspinner was bowling, and the wet ball was not going to turn, so my plan was to stand still and hit the ball without stepping out.

“You don’t need just big muscles or power to hit sixes,” Rohit explained to Chahal. “You need timing and you need to hit it from the middle, your head should be still, your body needs to be in the right position. When you take care of these things on a good wicket, you will be able to hit sixes.

“It’s been a very good so far, just want to finish it off on a great note,” he told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. “We’ve got a few games coming up, one against Bangladesh and then there’s a whole West Indies series coming up as well. So yes, I’m quite looking forward to that, not to forget the two Test matches [against Bangladesh].”