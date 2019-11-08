Bangladesh captain reveals why they lost to Team India in second T20I of three-match series

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has revealed the reason behind his side’s eight-wicket defeat in the second T20 International of the three-match series vs India at Rajkot. After putting the Tigers in to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s men chased down the 154-run total in the 16th over to level the series.

Team India were ably led by their skipper who scored quickfire 43-ball-85 to ensure his side got a great head-start in the chase. While talking to the media after the match, Mahmudullah stated that it was Bangladesh’s inability to capitalise on the good start which led to their loss in the second T20I.

“The openers gave us a very good start and that was a 180 plus wicket. Pitch was very good to bat on, especially when we lost Soumya (Sarkar’s) wicket, there were two new batsmen in the middle, we took a little bit of time and probably cost us the match. We should have got at least 175-plus score,” Mahmudullah said as reported by Cricbuzz.

“It is very necessary to have a set batsman till 15-16 overs on this kind of wicket. There should be someone who can carry on and those who are with him, maybe if they can make 20-30 runs, it will help a lot.

“If you look at India’s batting order, Rohit pulled off the win alone, he has batted really well. If such an innings came from one of our top order batsmen, we probably would have had a better chance of scoring 170-180 runs,” he added.

The third T20I is scheduled to be played on 10th November in Nagpur.

Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter