Virender Sehwag claims Virat Kohli can’t pull off batting ‘art’ as regularly as Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team great and now commentator, Virender Sehwag has claimed Virat Kohli cannot pull off the ‘art’ of hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs in 45 balls as regularly as Rohit Sharma. Sehwag made the statement during India’s second T20I of the three-match series vs Bangladesh in Rajkot.

India’s stand-in captain, Rohit Sharma played a swashbuckling 43-ball-85 to help India chase down the target of 154 runs set by Bangladesh in the 16th over itself. The 32-year-old hit six boundaries and as many sixes during his stay on the crease. Three of his maximums came in one over, that of off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

Sehwag, while in conversation with Cricbuzz, claimed that Kohli can’t pull off this style of play regularly and even compared Rohit with legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He was named man of the match for his impressive knock.

“Hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs off 45 balls is an art that I haven’t even seen (Virat) Kohli pull off as regularly as Rohit (Sharma),” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“Sachin used to tell others if I can do something on the field, why can’t you? But he never understood that there’s only one God and the sort of things God can do, no one else can,” he added.