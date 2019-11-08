WATCH: Rohit Sharma reacts angrily to an error on giant screen during 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh

Team India returned to winning ways in the T20 International series va Bangladesh by defeating their neighbours by eight wickets in the second match of the three-match series at Rajkot. Captain Rohit Sharma was the star of the show as he scored a quickfire 43-ball-85 to give India a head start in the chase as they achieved the target in the 16th over.

Sharma, who is leading the team in absence of full-time skipper Virat Kohli, won the toss and chose to field first in a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue. Bangladesh had defeated India in the first match of the series by seven wickets, which was their first-ever victory over their rivals in the shortest format of the game.

A rather funny incident happened during the 13th over of Bangladesh’s innings in the second T20I when the giant screen wrongly adjudged Soumya Sarkar not out. The Indian captain reacted angrily to the error and was caught swearing on the camera. Teammate and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was seen laughing after the incident, possibly joking about it with his skipper.

Watch the incident right here as Sharma’s reaction was caught on the camera. The decision was later reversed by the officials.

The third and deciding T20I of the series will be played on 10th November in Nagpur.