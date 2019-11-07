Social media ridicules Rishabh Pant, brings out MS Dhoni comparisons after torrid display

The Indian cricket team welcomed Bangladesh to their stadiums, with the two neighbours meeting for a short series. The visitors stunned the home side in their opening match and looked to be on track to do so in the second as well. Rishabh Pant, in particular, caught flak for his torrid wicket-keeping displays and fans couldn’t help but bring out the MS Dhoni comparisons…and memes!

Twitter was abuzz with reactions of Indian cricket fans after yet another poor display from Rishabh Pant from behind the wickets. The youngster has been tasked with the humongous task of replacing cricketing great MS Dhoni for India but has so far failed to live up to the standards set by the latter.

Pant went through a difficult spell during Bangladesh’s batting in the second T20 match between the two sides. The young wicket-keeper even jumped the gun at one point to stump Liton Das by, moving his hands in front of the wicket to catch the ball.

Social media, as expected, had a field day, slamming Pant for his performance. Here are some of the best reactions:

Now it's time to replace Rishabh Pant with the talented Wriddhiman Saha. @BCCI why are you wasting the time? pic.twitter.com/DV2tftWUuP — 🔥All Knight⚡ (@HallofFlashPool) November 7, 2019

Reaction of Dhoni and Karthik after watching the wicketkeeping of Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/25TiFr65MR — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhoffl) November 7, 2019

Despite a fast start, the Indian bowling attack managed to restrict Bangladesh to a score of one hundred and fifty-three. A win for the travelling side, provided they hold on to their score, would see them go two-nil up in the series.