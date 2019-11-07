Sourav Ganguly passes verdict on split captaincy option with Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma leading Team India in different formats

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has had his say on whether Indian cricket team will have different captains in different formats. There have been calls from various quarters calling for Virat Kohli to carry on as the Test captain and Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy in both the limited-overs formats – One-Day Internationals and T20Is.

The former Indian captain was quizzed whether the ‘split captaincy’ option is viable and if Indian cricket team should have two captains. He replied by saying that there is no need of that now as Kohli will continue leading the side in all three formats.

“I don’t think that is even required to be discussed now,” Ganguly said while in conversation with Hindustan Times.

The 47-year-old opened up on whether India will play day-night Tests going forward as well.

“We will try and play one every year in India,” he said. “That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one.”

Ganguly also had his say on whether India are playing enough T20Is in the lead up to World T20 next year.

“There isn’t any time to slot in more games; the calendar does not permit that. But I think we are playing enough T20 games anyway. Over and above these, you will also have the IPL in 2020.”