Rohit Sharma set for major T20 milestone against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue out to battle in the second T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot on Thursday, and as he takes to the field, a new record awaits him.

The swash-buckling opener will play his 100th T20 International at Rajkot should he play a part in the game against Bangladesh, joining the likes of Shoaib Malik of Pakistan (111) and Indian women’s cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (100) in the 100 club.

Rohit is already India’s leading run scorer in the shortest International format of cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of 2,450 runs with his own total of 2,452.

But he faces a tough task in Rajkot, as India attempt to stop the Bangladeshis from completing a rare series victory over their fierce rivals.

The Bangla Tigers won the first T20I between the two teams in this series at Delhi, and the onus is now on Rohit Sharma and the rest of the Indian team to come up with the goods against a rugged Bangladeshi outfit.

Rohit’s below-par performance at Delhi was criticised by some, but he has an opportunity to correct those mistakes in Rajkot and get his team off to a flying start at a time when they clearly need it the most.