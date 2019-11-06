Reports: Two Bangladesh players puked on the field because of pollution during 1st T20I vs India

Reports have emerged that two Bangladesh players, one of which was opener Soumya Sarkar, vomited on the field due to excessive pollution in India’s capital city of New Delhi during the first T20 International of their three-match series vs India. There were calls from various quarters to cancel the match because of unplayable conditions in Delhi.

However, the match was played nonetheless and the visitors went on to win the encounter by seven wickets. And according to reports from Cricinfo, two Bangladesh players, Sarkar being one, puked on the field of play during the match. The incident highlights how poor the playing conditions were.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, however, had downplayed the conditions, claiming they only focussed on the match.

“Personally, this air pollution is nothing for me,” Mushfiqur said after his match-winning innings. “I was much more interested in which bowler I was facing. Playing against India in front of a big crowd isn’t something Bangladesh team gets every day. I think we have come to play our biggest bilateral series, so these things don’t matter.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanked the two teams for playing the game as well.