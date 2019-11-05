Australia great advises Rishabh Pant on how to fill in MS Dhoni’s shoes in the Indian team

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist believes that Rishabh Pant should not try to imitate his predecessor MS Dhoni, and that he should rather work on improving his own game and being the best version of himself, to silence his critics.

“Rishabh looks like a very talented young player. Just don’t put too much pressure on him too early and expect that he’s going to produce Dhoni-like performances every day,” Gilchrist said, before adding:

“My advice to Rishabh Pant would be: learn everything you can from Dhoni. Don’t try to be him. Just try to be the best Rishabh Pant you can.”

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper has been facing a lot of flak over the past few months, due to his inferior wicket-keeping techniques and inability to pace his innings while batting. To be frank, one of the many reasons is Dhoni himself, as the veteran star has set some insanely high benchmarks on wicketkeeping and middle-order batting over the past fifteen years.

However, Gilchrist believes that Indian fans should avoid comparing Pant with the former World Champion.

“I’m not big on comparisons, like I have said before. I think Indians fans shouldn’t be trying to compare him to Dhoni. He has set such a high benchmark. One day someone might match it but it is probably unlikely,” he concluded.

Quotes via News 18.