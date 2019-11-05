Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has suggested a change in the format of One-Day International (ODI) cricket, in a bid to popularize the format and to attract the attention of the fans.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Tendulkar said that the 50-over format should be split into two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break.

“The 50-over format is the first thing that needs a look-in,” the 46-year-old said.

“As I had suggested, the format needs a tweak of two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break between each innings.”

“The number of innovations that can be brought in are huge. Let’s say there’s a 50-over-a-side match between Team A and Team B. Team A wins the toss, bats 25 overs; then team B bats for 25 overs; Team A resumes innings (with whatever wickets left) from the 26th over; Team B then resumes the last innings to chase the target,” he explained.

“If Team A has lost all their wickets within the first 25 overs itself, then Team B gets 50 overs (25 overs plus 25 overs with a break) to chase the target. Now, look at the number of ideas that can be adopted in a format like this.”

According to former World Champion, the new format will help both players and broadcasters, and bring about major changes in the way the game is being played.