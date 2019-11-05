Cricket |

Fans, celebrities come together to wish India captain Virat Kohli a happy birthday

Team India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 31st birthday today, and needless to say, it’s a day of joy and celebration for millions of fans all over the world. Meanwhile, several cricketers and fans also took to Twitter to wish the legend a happy birthday.

In his career that spans a little over ten years, Virat Kohli has broken countless records and is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.

His most favourite format seems to be One-Day Internationals, as a major share of his records has come in the ODI format. In 239 ODIs, Kohli has amassed a total of 11520 runs with 43 centuries, and is the fastest cricketer to reach the 10000-run landmark. He is also placed second in the all-time list for batsmen with most ODI hundreds.

Only Sachin Tendulkar has more ODI tons than him (49), and he is expected to better that in a year or two, to dethrone the Little Master from the top spot.

In Test cricket, Kohli has scored 7066 runs in 82 matches, while in T20Is, he has scored 2450 runs from 72 matches.

His upcoming challenges would be to win an ICC trophy with Team India – and provided he achieves it, that will cement his place among the greatest legends of the game without a doubt.

