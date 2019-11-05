Team India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 31st birthday today, and needless to say, it’s a day of joy and celebration for millions of fans all over the world. Meanwhile, several cricketers and fans also took to Twitter to wish the legend a happy birthday.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions right here:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best. pic.twitter.com/DhExlercwC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday @imVkohli here’s wishing you a great year. God bless — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019

Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success! pic.twitter.com/iSVBYaJ8jd — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai 🤗

Your dedication and commitment towards the game is a great example for us. Best wishes skipper 🙌🏻⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lM5SZnI19f — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday, brother @imVkohli More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always! 😎👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/IjdNqwjNW8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2019

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Chiku! @imVkohli may you achieve all the happiness and break every benchmark!! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/kI1T8rt1mT — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead! pic.twitter.com/0T6QrZD4de — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day @imVkohli brother. Hope you have a year full of happiness, fun and cheer. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0I776n5l6R — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2019

He's done superhuman things on the field and now he is a superhero off it – what a way to celebrate your birthday, @imVkohli!#HappyBirthdaySuperV – can't wait to see what's in store as the show premieres today at 3:30 PM on the Star Network. — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday dear Virat @imVkohli. Have a great year. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/9mrzNa4q9R — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 5, 2019

Wishing you nothing but the best @imVkohli , here’s to a fantastic year ahead for you. May everything you have wished for and more come your way. Happy birthday 🥳 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 5, 2019

Happy Birthday to the reigning king of world cricket. Virat King Kohli. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/1Q4aL8lY77 — …. (@ynakg2) November 5, 2019

Number of days Virat Kohli maintained 50+ average in all three formats : 450+ days All the other players in the history of cricket combined : 0 days#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/IHJ0TEQxP2 — Prasad (@24BYE7) November 5, 2019

Virat Kohli is the only captain to score century with Six , In ODI,

In test,

and

In T20 cricket. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/BDxlzFk8Mq — Charan Kohli (@CharanVkRc12) November 5, 2019

#HappyBirthdayViratKohli – My Favourite Batsman – My Favourite Cricketer – My Favourite Captain The One AnD Only @imVkohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/ODj9isBfTA — – Prabhas Love 😻 (@PrabhasFanGal) November 5, 2019

Wishing the Indian Cricket Team Captain, @imVkohli a very happy birthday! May you continue to set records that you yourself can break again! 😉#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vu4nYRsHEO — किसान पुत्र सौरभ कुमार (@Saurabh83897197) November 5, 2019

The King

The Goat

The Runmachine

The Chasemaster 👑 Happy birthday to the best batsman @imVkohli ❤#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Hfg625eMwO — Runmachine 🔥 (@crazypieee) November 5, 2019

In his career that spans a little over ten years, Virat Kohli has broken countless records and is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.

His most favourite format seems to be One-Day Internationals, as a major share of his records has come in the ODI format. In 239 ODIs, Kohli has amassed a total of 11520 runs with 43 centuries, and is the fastest cricketer to reach the 10000-run landmark. He is also placed second in the all-time list for batsmen with most ODI hundreds.

Only Sachin Tendulkar has more ODI tons than him (49), and he is expected to better that in a year or two, to dethrone the Little Master from the top spot.

In Test cricket, Kohli has scored 7066 runs in 82 matches, while in T20Is, he has scored 2450 runs from 72 matches.

His upcoming challenges would be to win an ICC trophy with Team India – and provided he achieves it, that will cement his place among the greatest legends of the game without a doubt.