Reports: MS Dhoni set for new role in India-Bangladesh series

Team India legend MS Dhoni is all set to make a foray into the field of cricket commentary, as per reports from various sources.

Hindustan Times claims that according to IANS, Star Sports – the host broadcasters of the ongoing India-Bangladesh series – are planning to bring on Dhoni as a “guest” commentator for the match on the opening day of the second Test match, which will be held at at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting 22nd November.

According to the Indian news agency, Sourav Ganguly – the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – had proposed a plan wherein all former captains of the Indian team would be roped in as commentators for the first two days of the Test match and will be asked to share their favourite moments from India’s Test history.

Star Sports have reportedly given the nod in favour of the idea, and should Dhoni accept the invitation, it will be the first time that he will be seen donning the role of commentator.

The 38-year-old has played a total of 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20s for India so far. As the team’s skipper, he led his side to victories in the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In terms of victories, he is also the most successful captain in all three formats in Indian cricket history.