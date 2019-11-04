Shakib Al Hasan to start alternative career after ICC ban

Bangladesh cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all forms of cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a period of two years after admitting to not reporting approaches from a bookie, and is now pursuing an alternate career during his spell out of the game.

Zee News are reporting that Shakib has other interests apart from cricket, and they include putting vast amounts of farming land to good use.

The report claims that the Bangladeshi is investing in a crab farm in an area called Burigowali which is in Satkhira in his native Bangladesh.

It may be a bizarre bit of news considering his interests outside of cricket were not previously well known, but it appears to be a venture he is passionate about, and one that he sees some serious scope in.

It is being said that the construction of the farm is already in its final stages, and could be complete very soon. Cultivation on the crab farm could start as early as next year, with about 5 “bighas” of land being used for the purpose.

A modernised freezing system as well as accommodation for workers will be present to aid production and output on the farm. The Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited project is the parent company behind the operation.