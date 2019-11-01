Fans demand venue change as Bangladesh stars use anti-pollution masks in training ahead of India game amidst Delhi smog

On Friday, three Bangladesh cricketers and a support staff member were spotted wearing anti-pollution masks during the team’s training session ahead of the first India-Bangladesh T20I game in Delhi.

Over the past week, Delhi’s air quality dipped to emergency levels, breaching the “severe+” mark – after the entire country of India including its capital city celebrated the festival of Diwali by bursting firecrackers and lighting sparklers.

And as the Bangladesh stars started using masks to save themselves from the smog, fans on Twitter started rallying for a change of venue as the conditions in Delhi are virtually unplayable, according to them.

Schools shut and Delhi declares public health emergency due to pollution and we're still going to hold the T20 match with Bangladesh?

Have we completely lost it? https://t.co/go0sMDXHF8 — Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) November 1, 2019

Bangladesh should boycott the match and return to their country. What's the need to practice wearing mask? Bangladeshi Players should stop inhaling bad air and go back to your country. Save your health.#bangladeshi #INDvBAN #Delhi #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution #DelhiSmog — Deepak Doddamani (@deepbaazigar) November 1, 2019

Are we seriously willing to jeopardise the health of Bangladesh's cricket team and ours by letting them play in Delhi where pollution levels are HAZARDOUS? @SGanguly99 @KirenRijiju @imVkohli #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution — Ayesha Sood (@ayeshasood) November 1, 2019

2 years after Sri Lanka players vomitted, Bangladesh set to face 'baptism by air' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7QljpM7UVf — Nitish Shekhawat (@nitishshekhawa1) November 1, 2019

Ati Vishisht Intelligence medal to the person who scheduled the India Bangladesh cricket match in Delhi at her peak pollution levels. — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) November 1, 2019

India and Bangladesh are going to play blind cricket for the first time in Feroz shah kotla, all thanks to Delhi smog.#AirPollution #AirQuality #DelhiPollution — Justvib (@vibhav_trivedi) November 1, 2019

And we want Bangladesh to play a t20 match in Delhi, shame on bcci. — Deepak netam (@Deepakn68773380) November 1, 2019

Anti-pollution face masks on in Delhi, where Bangladesh are training ahead of the first #INDvBAN T20I 😷https://t.co/mQizUVbflW pic.twitter.com/tEjH6mgQu8 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times has reported that the Bangladesh cricket team’s management was arranging more masks as head coach Russell Domingo and a few other cricketers complained of breathing problems after the training session on Thursday.

“It is up to the players, if they want to use the mask they can, it is their choice,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Saurav Ganguly and India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma sounded confident that the match – which is set to be held on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) – will go ahead without much difficulty.

“We have spoken to Delhi authorities in the last two days. They are expecting the match to go through. It could not be cancelled in the last minute,” Ganguly said, as Rohit added:

“I have just landed and haven’t had time to assess. As far as I know, the game is to be played on November 3 and will be played.”

