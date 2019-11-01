Cricket |

Fans demand venue change as Bangladesh stars use anti-pollution masks in training ahead of India game amidst Delhi smog

On Friday, three Bangladesh cricketers and a support staff member were spotted wearing anti-pollution masks during the team’s training session ahead of the first India-Bangladesh T20I game in Delhi.

Over the past week, Delhi’s air quality dipped to emergency levels, breaching the “severe+” mark – after the entire country of India including its capital city celebrated the festival of Diwali by bursting firecrackers and lighting sparklers.

And as the Bangladesh stars started using masks to save themselves from the smog, fans on Twitter started rallying for a change of venue as the conditions in Delhi are virtually unplayable, according to them.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times has reported that the Bangladesh cricket team’s management was arranging more masks as head coach Russell Domingo and a few other cricketers complained of breathing problems after the training session on Thursday.

“It is up to the players, if they want to use the mask they can, it is their choice,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Saurav Ganguly and India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma sounded confident that the match – which is set to be held on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously called Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) – will go ahead without much difficulty.

“We have spoken to Delhi authorities in the last two days. They are expecting the match to go through. It could not be cancelled in the last minute,” Ganguly said, as Rohit added:

“I have just landed and haven’t had time to assess. As far as I know, the game is to be played on November 3 and will be played.”

Quotes via Hindustan Times.

