Reports: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan facing 18-month ban for not reporting match-fixing approach

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could be banned for a period of 18 months for failing to report an approach for match fixing.

Reports from Bangladesh’s Bengali daily ‘Samakal’ claim that International Cricket Council have asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board to keep the all-rounder away from all practice sessions until further notice.

“It was on insistence of ICC that Shakib has been kept away from practice by the BCB. That’s the reason he neither featured in the practice games nor did he join the meeting late on Monday evening with the president to discuss pink ball Test,” the report claims.

It goes on to add that the ICC is yet to make any official comment on the matter. Shakib was apparently approached by a bookie two years ago before an international encounter but the Bangladesh star failed to report the case to ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Apparently, the all-rounder only recently revealed that one such approach was made to ACSU. This case has raised question marks over his availability for Bangladesh’s tour to India, which starts on 3rd November.

The Tigers are scheduled to play three T20 internationals along with two Test matches which will come under the World Test Championship.