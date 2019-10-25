BCCI Chief Selector passes verdict on MS Dhoni’s future amidst recent selection snub

The doors of the Indian Cricket Team’s dressing room seems to have slammed shut for cricketing legend MS Dhoni, after BCCI’s chief selector MSK Prasad admitted that they are “moving on” from the veteran wicketkeeper, in a bid to focus on the younger stars.

In a recent press conference, Prasad said that India are focusing on Rishabh Pant “only”, which indicates that Dhoni is no longer the first-choice gloveman for the team.

“We are moving on and giving opportunities for youngsters,” Prasad said, before adding:

“We have already laid the roadmap for the future in the way we are selecting teams.”

“Post World Cup 2019 – I have been very clear on this, that after this tournament – we have started backing Rishabh Pant. So we will still back him and see that he progresses well. Of course, he might not have performed as per our expectations, but we can still only make a player by backing somebody. So, we are confident that he will come out successful.”

With Pant doing so well and Sanju Samson coming into the side, I’m sure that you must be understanding our thought process,” he explained.

Dhoni – who was also India’s captain between 2007 and 2017 – has played a total of 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20s for India. As the skipper, he led his side to victories in the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In terms of victories, he is also the most successful captain in all three formats in Indian cricket history.

Quotes via The Times of India.