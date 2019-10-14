Fans troll Ravi Shastri as Sourav Ganguly looks set to become BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly looks all set to become the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after receiving unanimous support from the committee. This might not bode well for current India coach Ravi Shastri.

Ganguly is known as a hard man when it comes to corruption as well as the promotion of cricket, and was a vocal critic of the appointment of Shastri as coach without the right format of appointment followed.

And fans are firmly in the corner of the man called “Dada”, and have shared memes on Twitter that portray Shastri as a man fearing the arrival of Ganguly.

Finally. Now we can expect Ravi Shastri to get removed from coaching. — kashish Gandhi (@kashishgandhi) October 14, 2019

Ravi Shastri-Gote Muh me aa Gaye

*When asked about how he feels Ganguly becoming BCCI president*#SouravGanguly — Udit (@udit_buch) October 14, 2019

After #Dada Sourav Ganguly became #BCCI President, Ravi Shastri condition is currently like this pic.twitter.com/Q4hBqkw5MI — Anish Kumar Singh (@anishsingh700) October 14, 2019

Please remove Ravi Shastri as a coach and Virat as captain — 😎 Avin@$h Sharma 🤣 (@avinashasks) October 14, 2019