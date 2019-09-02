Indian star breaks MS Dhoni’s test record during ongoing West Indies series

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has gone past former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to become the fastest Indian gloveman to reach the landmark achievement of fifty test dismissals. He achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test of India’s series against the West Indies.

The test match is Pant’s eleventh international career appearance in the longest format of the game, and on Day 3 of the game on Sunday, he claimed his 50th test victim when he took a catch behind the stumps to dismiss Windies opener Kraigg Brathwaite, off Ishant Sharma’s bowling.

Earlier, Dhoni had reached the same figures in his 15th test – which hence means that Pant took four tests lesser to achieve the same feat.

In December 2018, the 21-year-old Delhi Capitals (DC) star had famously equalled the world record for most catches in a single test match by a ‘keeper, as he picked eleven catches against Australia in the first Test of the India-Australia series at the Adelaide Oval.

England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers are the only other keepers who share the same record in world cricket.

Later, during the same series, Pant also broke Dhoni’s record for the Indian wicketkeeper with the most number of catches in a single test series, with 20 scalps.