Cricket |

Fans slam ICC after ‘greatest cricketer’ comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Ben Stokes

International Cricket Council (ICC) has had to bear the brunt of Indian Cricket Team fans after a tongue-in-cheek tweet claiming Ben Stokes is the greatest cricketer of all-time over Sachin Tendulkar.

ICC had tweeted the same after the World Cup 2019 final where Stokes’s heroics saw England win their maiden WC. They then quoted their previous tweet after the English all-rounder’s legendary century against Australia saw his side score a record 359 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley and tweeted, ‘Told you so’.

Fans were having none of it as they slammed the cricket governing body’s Twitter handle. Here are some of the best reactions.

 

Comments