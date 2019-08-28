Fans slam ICC after ‘greatest cricketer’ comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Ben Stokes

International Cricket Council (ICC) has had to bear the brunt of Indian Cricket Team fans after a tongue-in-cheek tweet claiming Ben Stokes is the greatest cricketer of all-time over Sachin Tendulkar.

ICC had tweeted the same after the World Cup 2019 final where Stokes’s heroics saw England win their maiden WC. They then quoted their previous tweet after the English all-rounder’s legendary century against Australia saw his side score a record 359 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley and tweeted, ‘Told you so’.

Fans were having none of it as they slammed the cricket governing body’s Twitter handle. Here are some of the best reactions.

The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar 😉#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/fQBmfrJoCJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Pathetic from icc — Rohit Singh ♈️ (@rs_social15) August 27, 2019

Just that you are saying so don’t think that we are going to believe Greatest cricketer of all time is @sachin_rt , rest everything starts after him in cricket world Did you get it? — Mr. Sethi (@sethisahab_) August 27, 2019

One has 15,921 Runs in tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45. Other has 3479 in tests and 2628

in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40. Shall I talk about centuries?? — Nick (@discoverlyours) August 27, 2019

Yes, greatest player who was helped by umpire to become greatest ever and steal world cup — Street Fighter Ken (@StreetFighterK5) August 27, 2019

@BCCI plz take strict actions and suspend @ICC for his worthless tweets 😂 — A sarcaster (@a_sarcaster) August 27, 2019

Admin have gone mad today. You B-E-N-S-T-O-K-E admin. pic.twitter.com/aGvqdWKLfs — 💃Shruti🎯 (@shruti_H_) August 27, 2019