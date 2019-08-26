“I f*****g(don’t care if I get fined)” – Ben Stokes shares incredible reaction to Ashes heroics

Ben Stokes did the unthinkable as he managed to take England to Ashes success in the third test against Australia, scoring a magnificent hundred in perhaps the greatest ever test match between the two nations.

Stokes was at his very best, and showed a calm and composure that was reminiscent of what he did just over a month ago, when he helped the Three Lions lift the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

A defiant 135* from the all rounder proved to be just about enough in the end to see England register a famous victory over their eternal rivals, and win by just one wicket on a truly special night for the hosts.

And following that win, perhaps Stokes can be pardoned for being a touch emotional on social media.

I fucking(don’t care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend https://t.co/sJAep39o22 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

“I f****g(don’t care if I get fined) love Test Match Cricket and I love englandcricket #ashes @jackleach1991 is a legend,” Stokes wrote on his social media after the game.

See it before it’s probably deleted and admire the true class of a man who has in short order, established himself as one of the modern day greats.