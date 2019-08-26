ICC predicts Australia’s win, later deletes post after England’s unbelievable comeback

On Sunday, England kept their Ashes hopes alive by beating Australia by one wicket in the third Test of the series – thanks to some unforeseen heroics by their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes.

Chasing 359 to win, England were 286 for the loss of nine wickets at one stage, and Australia were one wicket away from retaining the Ashes. In all probability, an Aussie win, right? Well, that is exactly what the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s social media administrator thought so too, as he made the following post almost an hour before the match finally ended.

Check out the post below:

An hour later, Ben Stokes and Jack Leach hugged each other at the middle of the pitch, after gifting England one of the most improbable victories that the sport of cricket has ever witnessed.

It also led to the ICC realizing their folly, after which they deleted the above post. Hilarious!

Speaking about the match, Ben Stokes hit 135 not out to lead England to their record chase of 359.

Anything less and Australia would have retained the Ashes trophy at 2-0 with two more test matches remaining in the series.

But Stokes had other plans as he, along with last man Jack Leach, forged an unbroken stand of 76 for the final wicket.

The left-handed all-rounder hit eight sixes and 11 fours en-route his match-winning ton, while Leach’s solitary run was the one that levelled the scores for England in the penultimate ball.