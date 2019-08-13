Indian Cricket Team completed their second World Cup cycle without any luck, losing out in the semi-finals of the grand competition. And when one cycle ends, it brings with it several changes. One such change could be in the head coach position, currently occupied by Ravi Shastri, with six contenders being looked at.

The Indian Cricket Team were knocked out of their second consecutive Cricket World Cup during the semi-final stage. The Men in Blue, who were beaten by Australia in 2015, were eliminated by New Zealand this time around.

Ravi Shastri was at the helm of the senior team when this happened. However, according to ESPN Cricinfo, the former Indian star is one of six contenders to take the team into the next cycle.

Along with Shastri, BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee is also looking at five other potential candidates, including former Sri Lanka National Team coach Tom Moody. Ex-West Indies coach, Phil Simmons, is being considered for the same position as well. Both Simmons and Moody are expected to be interviewed by the selection committee via a video conference.

Former New Zealand and Kenya coach Mike Hessons is also a contender for the top position. The New Zealander is expected in Mumbai for an interview. Furthermore, Indian pair Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh are also being eyed for the role and are expected to interview for the same.