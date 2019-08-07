Former India captain slams BCCI for conflict of interest notice against Rahul Dravid

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for issuing Conflict of Interest notice to his former teammate Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who is currently the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA), was issued a notice by the BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain after Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta accused Dravid of conflict of interest.

Ganguly wasn’t pleased with the treatment and tweeted his feelings on the matter. “New fashion in indian cricket …..conflict of interest ….Best way to remain in news …god help indian cricket ……Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer,” he wrote.

Harbhajan Singh, who has played under both Ganguly and Dravid, backed both his former captains on the matter.

“Really ?? Don’t know where it’s heading to.. u can’t get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save indian cricket,” the off-spinner tweeted.

