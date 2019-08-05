India superstars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break records in single T20I game

Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma both broke world records on Sunday as India romped home to a memorable win against West Indies in the second T20I game of the series at Lauderhill in Florida, USA.

Rohit Sharma became the cricketer who hit the most number of sixes in T20 Internationals while Virat Kohli became the Indian batsman with the most number of runs in the shortest format of the game across all competitions.

Rohit surpassed West Indies star Chris Gayle’s record of 105 sixes by hitting three maximums on his way to a well-made 67 off 51 balls, after India won the toss and chose to bat first.

At the start of the series, the Mumbai Indians’ batsman needed four sixes to go past Gayle’s tally. After hitting two sixes in the first match held on Saturday, the three maximums he hit on Sunday means that he is now at the top of the list, with 107 sixes.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored 28 runs off 23 balls and while doing so, he bettered Suresh Raina’s record to become the new leading Indian run-getter among T20 cricket. Kohli has now scored 8416 runs while Raina is second with 8392 runs across all competitions – including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about the game, Krunal Pandya’s all-round effort and Rohit Sharma’s solid batting helped India to post a competitive total of 167/5, before rain halted play with West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98/4 in 16 overs.

India thus won the game by 22 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method) and also gained an unassailable lead in the three-match series as they had also won the first game that was held on Saturday.