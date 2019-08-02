WATCH: Former England cricketer reveals he walked naked in Mumbai hotel after 26/11 terror attacks

In a rather interesting, bizarre and intriguing interview in the build up to the Ashes 2019 series between England and Australia, a former England cricketer revealed some disturbing details about an incident a decade ago.

Graeme Swann played for England as an off spinner and lower order batsman, and was on tour in India with the Three Lions about a decade ago when he had a rather unfortunate incident take place.

Swann revealed to Joe.co.UK that during a tour to Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks, his habit of sleep walking naked caught up with him, as he woke up in the middle of the night to find himself standing in front of armed guards with no clothes on!

Swann goes on to highlight the embarrassing incident by mentioning that he tried to play it cool, but the armed personnel were obviously trying their best not to escalate the situation in a hilarious yet scarring moment for the former player.