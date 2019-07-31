Reports: Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup star to marry Indian girl in Dubai

Reports suggest that wedding bells are ringing for Pakistan fast bowler and Cricket World Cup 2019 star Hasan Ali, who is all set to get married to Shamia Arzoo, an Indian girl and Dubai resident. The wedding is set to take place in Dubai later this year.

Hindustan Times reports that Shamia hails from Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana in India and that the wedding will take place on Tuesday, August 20. The duo is set to exchange vows in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel, according to the Indian news agency.

The medium-pacer recently clarified via his Twitter account, that the families are set to meet and nothing has been finalised.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

The latest reports, however, suggest that both families have reached a mutual agreement with each other, as a result of which the wedding will be held soon.

Hasan Ali follows the likes of Shoaib Malik – who recently retired from cricket – and the likes of former Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan, who all have Indian wives. Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza is an international tennis star who continues to represent India in major tournaments including grand slams.

Hasan Ali has picked up 82 wickets in 53 ODIs and 31 wickets in 9 Test matches for Pakistan. He was also a key member of the team that beat India in the final to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.