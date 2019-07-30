India Test opener suspended for doping violation

Team India Test cricketer and opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been suspended for eight months for doping violation in the 2018-19 season, according to BCCI’s official press release.

According to BCCI, the right-handed batsman “had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”. The statement added that the cricketer was tested during BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.

“Mr. Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” the report said, before adding:

“Mr Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.”

“On 16th July 2019, Mr Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Mr Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.”

“The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Shaw’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Shaw’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results,” the report explained.

“The BCCI has a zero-tolerance approach towards doping in Cricket. All Cricketers are personally responsible for ensuring that anything they eat, drink or put in their body does not give rise to an ADRV under the BCCI Anti-Doping Code. The BCCI provides a dedicated 24X7 Anti-Doping Helpline where the Cricketers and Cricket support personnel can contact for any drug queries,” the statement concluded.