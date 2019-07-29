Virat Kohli addresses rumours of rift with Rohit Sharma in Team India dressing room

Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence on the rumoured rift between him and another senior player in Rohit Sharma that has dominated much of this week’s cricket news.

“I have heard a lot of things from the outside, If the atmosphere was not right then we would not have been able to come on top of ODI.”

“In my opinion it’s baffling to be honest. It’s absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is “aap log kya khele (you guys played so well).

“We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth,” Kohli mentioned ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies.

“I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It’s disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit,” the Indian captain remarked.

The alleged rift reports were fuelled after the wives of the two players also got involved, with Rohit Sharma unfollowing Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma on social media.