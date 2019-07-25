The ‘Me Too’ movement has become a groundbreaking campaign, with many celebrities being named and shamed under the same. Pakistan National Cricket Team’s Imam-ul-Haq was the latest renowned person accused of the same on Twitter, although several people came to his aid, stating that it was an attempt to defame him.

A Twitter account, which has since been deleted, posted a message regarding the Pakistan cricketers alleged affairs with multiple women, including some screeshots in the process. The tweets, as reported by Hindustan Times, are as follows:

“So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1.”

Meanwhile, some Twitter users were quick to jump in Imam-ul-Haq’s defence, claiming that the situation at hand shouldn’t be considered under the ‘Me Too’ umbrella.

“Since when dating or not marrying someone you promised became a part of #Metoo. I can’t see #Imamulhaq harassing or asking for pictures. Stop misusing this to defame someone when its consensual. It’ll lose worth & actual victim won’t get help! How this comes under #metoo.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan opener is still to give his official take on the situation.