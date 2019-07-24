Sourav Ganguly reveals surprise at two Indian players missing out on ODI squad for West Indies tour

Sourav Ganguly has openly expressed his disappointment at two Indian players missing out on an opportunity to be a part of the One-day International (ODI) squad for the tour of the West Indies.

Team India have announced their squad for the first tour since bowing out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the semi finals, and though it does have a touch of youth to it, not everyone has got a chance.

In fact, former India captain Ganguly has called out the selectors for not picking Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the ODI squad, especially with the poor form shown by other batsmen who find themselves a part of the team.

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

The man known as “Dada” has been known as a straight shooter over the years, and his success as captain should prove that he knows what he is talking about.

The following is the list of players selected for the 3 ODIs to be played in the West Indies.

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini. (Via BCCI)