MS Dhoni takes a break from cricket to serve Indian Army

Former India captain MS Dhoni is set to take a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his paramilitary regiment. The wicketkeeper-batsman was rumoured to be heading towards retirement but those reports have been laid to rest for now.

A sub-par World Cup for Dhoni has seen calls of his retirement grow and reportedly, Team India selectors have been looking to move on as well. However, as reported by PTI, Dhoni is not retiring from cricket for now and is taking a two-month break from the sport.

He is the Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army. A senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told PTI about the Indian cricket great’s decision.

“We would like to clarify three things. MS Dhoni is not retiring from cricket right now. He is taking a two-month sabbatical to serve his paramilitary regiment which he had committed much earlier.

“We have now intimated his decision to skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad,” the official told PTI.

This means that Dhoni wouldn’t be a part of the Team India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. It is expected that Rishabh Pant will take over the mantle of wicketkeeping in his absence.