Reports: MS Dhoni to be dropped for West Indies tour; to groom new India wicket keeper as his replacement

MS Dhoni came under a lot of flak at the ICC World Cup for his batting decline and could be on his way out of the Indian team – after passing on the torch to Rishabh Pant first.

Times Now reports that MS Dhoni will not travel with the Indian squad for their upcoming tour to the West Indies. India will play 3 T20 Internationals, 3 ODIs and 2 test matches in the Carribean.

The tour kicks off with the T20 internationals on August 3 and carries on until September 3, which marks the fifth day of the second test match.

Dhoni, who came under immense scrutiny for his batting at the World Cup, will not travel with the squad according to the source and will instead groom Rishabh Pant to take over from him as India’s next man behind the stumps.

The source also clearly stated that the Ranchi man may not play for India actively, but may travel with the squad to lend his expertise and knowledge to the next generation coming through.

“MS [Dhoni] will not go to the West Indies.

“Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down.

“During this time, MS will help in the transition. For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy,”