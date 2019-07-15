England star Ben Stokes reveals what he said to Jofra Archer before the super over in the World Cup final

On Sunday, England lifted their first-ever Cricket World Cup on home soil, defeating New Zealand by virtue of scoring more boundaries as both teams tied their scores even after the super over. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the star of the night and he also walked home with the player of the match award.

While bowling, Stokes did not impress much as he went for 20 runs in three overs to become England’s leat economical bowler of the night.

But he made up for it while batting, as he scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Stokes’ innings played a major role as England tied the Kiwis’ first innings score of 241, after initially finding themselves at a precarious position of 86/4 in 23.1 overs.

Meanwhile, he may also have played a crucial role in the super over, as he revealed how he had a small pep talk with pacer Jofra Archer just before the youngster was about to bowl the all-important over.

“I walked up to Jof [Jofra Archer] before he bowled that super over and told him, ‘Whatever happens from here, this isn’t going to define your career because I’ve been through a tough time before,” Stokes said to Star Sports after the game.

He was understandably referring to the 2016 World T20I final, when he was asked to defend 24 runs in the final over against West Indies. But Windies’ batsman Carlos Brathwaite had other plans that night as he carted Stokes for four sixes in a row to steal the win right from under England’s nose.

Stokes was termed a villain by many fans that night, but three years later, he himself led England to even greater glory – the ODI World Cup, the biggest achievement in the sport.