Despite retiring in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar sets new Cricket World Cup record

Sachin Tendulkar is considered by many to be among the greatest player ever to play cricket. The retired Indian batsman was a force to be reckoned in his day, as he tormented some of the best bowlers in history. Such has been his impact on the game, that he has created a new Cricket World Cup record despite retiring in 2013!

Sachin Tendulkar was unstoppable on his day. The Indian batsman was the star of the show during the 2003 Cricket World Cup and ended up scoring a record six hundred and seventy-three runs. That record, in itself, has stood till date.

During the 2019 edition of the tournament, both Kane Williamson and Joe Root had a chance to break Tendulkar’s record going into the final of the competition. However, both the batsman got out early, leaving the record unscathed.

Tendulkar’s record survived the 2019 World Cup, which means that it is preserved for at least four more years, bringing a total to twenty years. To give it some perspective, no other record in a Cricket World Cup for most runs has stood for more than nine years. As a result, the Indian batsman’s record has created a record!

Rohit Sharma came closest to breaking Tendulkar’s record. The Indian batsman scored a whopping six hundred and forty-eight runs in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, falling short by twenty-five.