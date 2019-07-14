Yuvraj Singh reveals what went wrong for Team India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has explained that the lack of proper planning for the Number 4 batting position is what cost Team India’s chances in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“The team management should have groomed someone. If someone was failing at No. 4, the team management should have told that player that he was going to play the World Cup. Like in the 2003 World Cup, we were playing New Zealand before the tournament, everybody was failing. But the same team played in the World Cup,” Yuvraj said, while speaking in an interview with the Times of India.

The left-handed batsman also expressed disappointment in the case of Ambati Rayudu, who was snubbed twice during selection for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which eventually led to the right-hander’s unexpected retirement as well.

“It was disappointing to watch what they did with Rayudu. He was in the contention for the World Cup. He got runs in New Zealand but after three or four bad innings, he got dropped. And then Rishabh (Pant) came in and he got dropped,” he said, before adding:

“If No. 4 is a crucial position in ODI cricket, if you want someone to do well in that position, you will have to back him. You can’t drop someone if he is unable to do well all the time.”

“In between, the team had also tried Dinesh Karthik. Finally, we don’t know what their plan was for No. 4. They backed Rishabh again, he actually did well. If Rohit and Virat would get out early, we could get into trouble and everyone knew about that. We needed a solid No. 4. I didn’t understand the idea behind their plans,” Yuvraj explained.

The 37-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest legends of Indian Cricket, having played a major role in India’s 2007 World T20I win and the 2011 Cricket World Cup win. Yuvraj was also the man-of-the-series in both tournaments.

Quotes via Cricbuzz.